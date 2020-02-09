Australian Model Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Curves In Black Latex Bodysuit

The model showed off her pert derriere in her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a sizzling snap with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the stunner striking a seductive pose in a white-walled room. She stood with her shoulders back and faced away from the photographer. Vicky placed her hand on her thigh, as she looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The 28-year-old flaunted her amazing assets in a cheeky black latex bodysuit. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination and pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity, much to the delight of her audience. Vicky’s perky derriere and curvaceous thighs were put on full display. She accessorized the sexy look with numerous silver earrings.

For the casual photoshoot, the tattooed beauty styled her platinum blond hair in a bun and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, warm-toned eyeshadow, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her fans if they had planned anything special for Valentine’s Day. She then stated that she intends to spend time with her sister and go to the hairdressers on February 14.

Many of Vicky’s followers flocked to the comments section to share their plans for the upcoming holiday.

“I’m doing nothing got no one [to] share it with so just another boring day for me,” wrote one fan, adding a string of crying laughing emoji to the comment.

“I’m working that day, bartending at a restaurant that is full of reservations. Think I might actually rather get my hair done haha,” added another Instagram user.

Some commenters also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You’re beyond stunning simply perfection,” gushed an admirer.

“Beautiful baby wow pure beauty,” chimed in a different devotee.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her incredible figure on social media. In fact, a majority of Vicky’s Instagram posts consist of her in rather revealing outfits. Earlier this week, the model uploaded a tantalizing photo, in which she wore a mesh thong bodysuit, while standing in front of gold and black curtains. That post has been liked over 44,000 times since it was shared.