Julianne Hough Spotted Without Wedding Ring At Event Where She Told People To Explore Their Sexual Energy

Julianne Hough is fueling breakup rumors after she was spotted without her wedding ring at a Kinrgy event in New York City where she advised participants to explore their own sexual energy.

As Us Weekly reported, the Dancing With The Stars judge took part at the Daybreaker NYC event this weekend, speaking about her Kinrgy body positivity project. The report noted that Hough sported red workout gear and did not wear her wedding ring, which comes amid rumors that her marriage to Brooks Laich has hit a rough patch.

At the event, Hough led participants through an exercise where they imagined the sun’s energy coming down through their fingertips and then touched themselves to explore their own sexual energy.

“Take this opportunity to touch yourself,” Julianne instructed the participants. “Feel yourself. Know what you deserve. Feel pressure for yourself. This isn’t about anyone else; this is about you. Feel your bodies. It’s about expressing, letting go and releasing.”

Julianne then touched her lower stomach area and talked to participants about how to own that energy which is “meant for creation” and belongs only to them.

In an interview with Women’s Health, Julianne described Kinrgy as a mix between a dance method and workout method, combining the words “kinesthetics” and “energy.” Hough said she had plans to open a studio in Los Angeles to teach the method and would be appearing at events around the world to promote it.

But the sexual nature of her presentation combined with the fact that she ditched the wedding ring only seemed to attract attention to Hough’s marriage. As Us Weekly noted, she and husband Brooks have been embroiled in breakup rumors after Laich hosted celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser onto his “How Men Think” podcast and revealed that he and Julianne were “going to change in the course” of their lives.

“I’m going to change in the course of my life. My wife is going to change in the course of her life. But also, I think people over time can develop some sort of indifference, and it’s not staying connected enough to continue to learn and grow and accept your changes, accept their changes and also challenge each other,” Brooks shared.

Neither Brooks nor Julianne have directly addressed the divorce rumors, and there have also been some signs that the relationship may still be on solid footing, including the two being spotted on a recent outing together.