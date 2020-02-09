Melissa Riso Sizzles In Green Bikini Top And Skintight Leggings

Melissa showed off her fit figure in a new video.

Melissa Riso combined swimwear and workout wear for a sexy new social media share.

On Sunday, the multi-talented model, actress, and cosmetologist took to Instagram to share her latest promotional video for Bang Energy drink with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. For the ad, Melissa rocked a lime green string bikini top. The skimpy garment had triangle cups that put the brunette beauty’s ample cleavage on full display. Her top also featured string ties around the neck and back.

There was nothing unusual about Melissa’s classic bikini top, but the bottoms she chose to rock it with made her complete ensemble somewhat unconventional. Instead of sporting the lower half of the two-piece, she wore a pair of workout leggings. The form-fitting garments featured gray camouflage print on the front and back. Black paneling on the sides was emblazoned with bright green Bang Energy branding that matched the color of Melissa’s bikini top. The Bang logo was also featured in the center of the garment’s thick black waistband.

The waist of the leggings hit Melissa right below her bellybutton, leaving the top half of her faded floral tattoo uncovered. The model was wearing her shiny, raven hair down and straight. She was shown playing with her long locks, which were pushed back behind her shoulders so that the ends of her hair brushed the ties of her bikini top.

Her beauty look included a glossy nude lip, earthy taupe eye shadow, dark eyeliner, and a generous coat of mascara on her long, curled eyelashes.

Melissa was flaunting her athletic form, including her trim waist, sculpted abs, and shapely legs. She was shown posing in front of a metal railing, which she leaned back against. She also stepped up on its lowest rail and tilted her chin up toward the sun with a blissful expression on her face.

Melissa used a hashtag to identify the location of her video as the Santa Monica Pier. She also revealed that her video was shot in the morning.

“That color looks really great on you hon,” read one response to Melissa’s video.

“Looking gorgeous with that smoking body and gorgeous smile,” another fan wrote.

“You are one of the prettiest women I have ever seen,” gushed a third commenter.

“I love your long beautiful hair and you have a gorgeous body,” a fourth admirer remarked.

This isn’t the first time Melissa has paired a bikini top with an unusual wardrobe item. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked the top half of a two-piece with a ski suit during a trip to Mammoth Mountain. She wore the upper portion of the warm snowsuit unzipped to show off her swimwear while posing in the snow.