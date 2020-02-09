NBA News: Bobby Portis Not Interested In Buyout With New York Knicks

The 2019 NBA offseason was quite strange for the New York Knicks as they missed out on their top targets in free agency. There were high hopes among fans with reports linking the franchise to players such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and Jimmy Butler. But the Knicks resorted to their backup plan after all by signing low-risk, high-reward players to one-year contracts.

Bobby Portis was among those players recruited by the Knicks after agreeing to a two-year, $31 million contract. With the Knicks holding a team option in the second year of his deal, rumors have indicated that a buyout could be in the works. Portis has addressed the reports by confirming his wish to remain on the Knicks.

“I’m 24 years old,” said Portis, as reported by The New York Post. “I’m not doing a buyout. I’ll make as much money as I can for my family. (I’m) 24. Not even thinking about a buyout at 24. I’ll probably set a record as first guy to do a buyout at 24. It’s just not even in the equation.”

The season has been filled with ups and downs for Portis who struggled to impress during the early stretch of the 2019-20 NBA campaign. And while he has picked it up during the Knicks’ winning run, his efforts may not be enough to earn him an extended stay in New York.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, the Knicks were recently active in trade talks centered around the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma. They also shipped Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers. Portis also generated interest from many teams before the conclusion of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. But he remains a member of the roster for now, opting to not request a buyout.

“I don’t like giving up on things,” added Portis. “I’m from the South. When you start something, you finish it. That’s my slogan my whole life. Through ups and downs, you ride through it. You can’t give up on something you signed up for. I’m up for the test,” said Portis regarding the possibility of leaving the Knicks to join a contender.

Portis is currently averaging 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 20.9 minutes of play. He is likely to see a bump in his minutes for the remainder of the season as the Knicks continue evaluating for next year. For Portis, it is an opportunity to end the season on a good note as the Knicks may not pick up the second-year option of his contract.