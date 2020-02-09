Kelly Ripa Stuns In Black Gown On Oscars Red Carpet With Mark Consuelos As She Attends ‘Prom With Daddy’

The talk show queen looked every bit the prom queen at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Kelly Ripa looked stunning in a black gown at the 92nd Academy Awards. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star posed on the 2020 Oscars red carpet with her handsome husband Mark Consuelos one day after posting a throwback from last year’s ceremony, and, while it’s hard to imagine, she may have outshined last year’s gorgeous gown.

Shortly before this year’s red carpet reveal, Kelly, 49, posted another Oscars throwback which showed her wearing a glittering silver ball gown while posing with a black tux-wearing Mark, 48, at the awards gala in 2019. In the caption to the pic, Kelly noted the pic was taken at her “prom with daddy” last year.

In comments to the cheeky post, fans dubbed the celebrity couple “Prom Queen and King forever.” Others wrote that they couldn’t wait to see Kelly’s dress for the 2020 Oscars.

“How will you beat this gown tonight? Can’t wait to see it!” one fan wrote.

“Simply beautiful, now let’s see what you are wearing for 2020,” another added.

“I’m sure you will be just as stunning this year” a third fan chimed in.

“Hurry show us your dress this year!” another wrote.

Kelly and her husband are regularly one of the most stunning couples on the red carpet, so it’s no surprise that they did not disappoint for this year’s Academy Awards.

While posing on the 2020 Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, Kelly was absolutely stunning in a black, off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown that featured a gorgeous a tiered bottom. The talk show queen wore her hair in an elegant updo as she posed with her husband, who wore a navy tuxedo with black trim, In Style notes.

While he didn’t refer to this year’s Oscars as their “prom,” Mark did post a pic to show off his high-end “date night” with Kelly as they posed on the stairway at the Academy Awards venue on Sunday.

During a red carpet interview with E! News, Kelly admitted to her longtime pal and Live co-host Ryan Seacrest that she was wearing “full-body makeup” and didn’t want to get too close to her husband Mark for fear she’d get it on him.

Kelly also told Seacrest that she was most excited to see actress Renee Zellweger at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Zellweger is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role as film and music legend Judy Garland in the film Judy.