Shantal Monique Looks Super Hot In A Very Revealing Ensemble On Instagram

American Playboy model Shantal Monique recently took to her Instagram page and turned up the heat by posting a very sexy picture.

In the snap, which can be viewed on Instagram, the 30-year-old model could be seen rocking a see-through, white lace négligée to pull off a very glam look. To spice things up, she decided to go braless – a move which enabled her to show off her perky breasts through the plunging neckline of her risqué ensemble. The stunner also wore a pair of white panties that were clearly visible through her négligée.

Staying true to her signature style and to complement her outfit, the hottie wore a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave the model’s skin a flawless finish. She applied a brown shade of lipstick, opted for a thick coat of mascara, defined her eyebrows and dusted her cheeks with pink blusher. To finish off her look, she wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder.

For the snap, Shantal stood outdoors, struck a side pose, parted her lips and looked away from the camera. In the caption, the blond bombshell wrote that she could stay standing at the location of the picture forever, however, she did not include a geotag with the post because of which the place of the photoshoot could not be known.

The model wished her fans and followers a beautiful day, full of the things that make them happy. She also tagged her photographer, Lee LHGFX, in the post to give them credit.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this post, the picture has accrued more than 62,000 likes above 1,950 comments which prove that the picture became an instant hit among Shantal’s followers.

“You’re absolutely flawless. I have so much respect & admiration for you. Stay beautiful. Sending love,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Looks like such a relaxing atmosphere. I totally understand what you mean,” another user responded to the caption.

“My god, Shantal, you look like a real-life Aphrodite, do you know that? So beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer expressed his feelings for the model by referring to her as a goddess.

“Speechless… truly speechless, Shantal, wow!… So thankful to have you on my IG. You make my dreams and reality blurred. Please keep posting these [pics], my goddess.”

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the sexy snap was also liked by many other Instagram models and influencers, including English model Chloe Othen, Jessica Weaver, Tawny Jordan, and Chloe Terae.