Megan Thee Stallion Channels Old Hollywood Glamour In New Instagram Photo

Hours before the Oscars, Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a taste of Old Hollywood in a recent Instagram photo, wearing her hair short and sporting a lush white fur coat.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper wore her hair an icy platinum-gray, styled into finger waves with a deep side part.

She wore a dark smoky eye on her lids, donning luxurious lashes that curled upwards and fanned out. She lined her eyes with kohl liner. Her cheeks were brushed with bronzer, which made them look contoured. She wore a slight highlight on her cheekbones, which made them pop. She painted her lips with a deep, rosy pink shade.

Megan wore a short, skintight periwinkle dress under the white fur coat. She clutched its luxurious collar. She paired the ensemble with a silver choker.

At the time of this writing, the picture garnered 658,000 likes and racked up more than 7,000 comments.

Many fans felt that the rapper’s icy look meant that she was channeling her alter-ego, Tina Snow.

“Giving me tina snow… vibesss yes,” one fan commented.

“Tina Snow,” another simply wrote, adding a snowflake emoji.

Others just wanted to joke with the star.

“Come kidnap me,” a follower said.

Still, others were impressed with the whole look, particularly her hair.

“Whew!!!!!!!!! Real finger wave sh*t,” complimented one user.

The caption below contains slight NSFW language.

Prior to sharing the finished look, Megan posted a video of herself getting ready. As her hairstylist was doing her hair, the hip-hop star took a selfie video of the process.

As the stylist adjusted her waves and sprayed her hair, the rapper accidentally got hit right in the eye with a stream of hairspray.

“Kellon sprayed that sh*t right In my eye and kept going,” she jokingly captioned the clip.

Despite the mishap, she didn’t even blink.

She did, however, give fans a better glimpse at her stunning makeup in the close-up video. She wore sparkly silver shadow on the inside of her eyes, making her lids shimmer. The silver soon gave way to a more gray hue, which quickly transitioned into a dark charcoal, which gave her lids the smoky eye effect. Her rose-colored gloss shined brightly in the light. Her nails were lacquered with a rainbow swirl.

On Saturday, February 8, Megan shared a stunning image of herself clad in a pearl-beaded bikini, standing by a pool. While she didn’t channel Old Hollywood in that image, she looked every bit just as glamorous.