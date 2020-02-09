Ainsley Rodriguez Gets Her ‘Vitamin Sea’ In A Tiny Bikini & Panama Hat

Though much of the United States is shivering in the cold of winter, Miami-based fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez was enjoying her weekend in the Florida sun — and treated her nearly two million Instagram followers to some pool pictures where she stunned in a tiny bikini.

In the double picture update, Ainsley looked stunning in a green string bikini accented with purple flowers as she relaxed in the thigh-deep waters. The top was a classic triangle cut, with a halter neckline that tied behind her neck as well as a deep plunge that ably flattered her cleavage.

Flaunting the abs that has made her Instagram famous, Ainsley paired the bikini top with a bottom that was even tinier than the top. It also featured tiny strings, though these wrapped around her hips to tie at the side.

Ainsley completed her look with a simple necklace with a round charm, as well as a traditional cuff bracelet around her left wrist. Her long brunette locks were styled straight and sleek, and the final touch in the ensemble was a trendy panama hat to shield her eyes from the Miami sun.

That said, she was already enjoying some shade from the luxurious cabana overhead. In the first shot of the double picture update, she cheekily smiled at the camera, playfully sticking out her tongue and posed with one arm on her hat and the other resting on a ledge. In the second, she pushed down her hat while widening her grin.

Fans loved the two pictures, and awarded the post over 43,000 likes and more than 1,110 comments.

“Absolutely amazing pics,” one fan gushed, adding the explosion emoji. The user then cheekily asked about the drinks imbibed on the trip, joking that they were likely not Ainsley-approved.

“You look amazing,” added a second, along with three red hearts.

“Wish I had your body,” raved a third follower, also adding a fire emoji.

“What else to say…..” concluded a fourth, along with two pink hearts and a 100 percent symbol.

The brunette beauty often posts pictures that display her killer figure to promote both her personal training business, and her new line of healthy nut-based frostings.

Ainsley also often expresses her love for her hometown of Miami, which could boast a high of nearly 80 degrees over the weekend. Several of her social media snaps use the city as part of the backdrop, and she recently posted about attending a Guns ‘n Roses concert at the American Airlines area while glad in a tiny crop, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.