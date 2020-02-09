Rosanna Arkle Goes Topless And Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior In New Snap

Australian model and social media influencer Rosanna Arkle went online on Sunday, February 9, and stopped her 5.1 million Instagram followers in their tracks by posting a very racy picture on the photo-sharing website.

In the pic, which can be viewed on Instagram, the hottie could be seen wearing nothing except for a barely-there black G-string thong. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derriere on full display, a move that sent temperatures soaring. The blond bombshell also covered herself with orange fairy lights.

Staying true to her signature style, Rosanna opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised a beige-colored foundation, nude lipstick, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. The hottie wore her blond tresses in soft waves and allowed them to fall freely over her back.

To the delight of her fans, the stunner posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first snap, she stood in her bedroom next to a bedpost. She slightly lifted one of her legs, turned her back toward the camera, parted her lips and seductively gazed into the camera. In the second image, the model was featured kneeling on a bed with her back facing the camera, while a bucket full of red roses could be seen lying next to her.

In the caption, the 31-year-old model asked her fans about their Valentine’s Day preparations, adding that she’s kind of covered for the day as she has bought a bundle of G-strings from the online women’s underwear brand, Tweak. She then informed her fans that the brand is having a Vday sale and are offering a 20% discount on all items.

Within 12 hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 74,000 likes and above 920 comments in which fans and followers appreciated the model’s sexy figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Oh, my lord! I live for your booty pics,” one of her fans commented on the highly NSFW picture.

“Damn woman! You are out of this world gorgeous,” another user chimed in.

“So what time am I picking you up on Valentine’s Day?” a third follower flirtatiously wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer openly confessed his feelings for the model.

“I love you! I want you so much! Will you be my Valentine, please?”

Apart from her fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on Rosanna’s picture to show appreciation and support. These included Laura Rose, Jaylene Cook, Antje Utgaard and Lydia Barakat.