Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Shows Off Her Booty Gains In Black Thong

Michelle revealed that her gains are increasing as her knee heals.

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin flaunted her muscular glutes in a steamy new snapshot. The strong social media influencer spends a lot of time in the gym, and she often films segments of her sweat sessions. These workout videos are meant to motivate others and help them accomplish their own fitness goals. However, Michelle’s latest Instagram post proved that she can inspire fans to hit the gym with nothing more than a still photo.

On Sunday, Michelle took to the social media platform to show off her booty gains. However, in the caption of her post, she cheekily used a peach emoji to represent her curvaceous backside. The fitness trainer revealed that she’s been nursing a knee injury, but it’s finally started to heal. This means that she’s been able to spend more time doing exercises that target her glutes, and she revealed that she’s been seeing results.

“It feels good to be back,” Michelle wrote.

In the photo accompanying her post, Michelle was pictured rocking a white spandex bralette with thin spaghetti straps and two similar straps on the back. She was also sporting a pair of high-waisted black thong bottoms that put her peachy posterior on full display.

The model was wearing her platinum blond hair with a deep side part, and she had a few pieces of it arranged so that they covered her right eye. Her makeup application included a soft pink lip, eye shadow in light earthy tones, and dark mascara and eyeliner.

Michelle was using her phone to snap a mirror selfie inside a luxurious bathroom. She was posing from the side with her body slightly angled, and she was turning her head and torso toward the mirror. She was standing on her tiptoes to engage the muscles in her sculpted legs, and she had her right leg stretched out behind her. In addition to flaunting her firm derriere, she was showing off her toned calves and powerful thighs, as well as a hint of her washboard stomach.

Michelle used her selfie to promote her eight-week “Booty Perfection” fitness plan, and a few of her 13.6 million followers revealed that they were using her photo and her words as workout inspiration.

“Love all your booty pictures!! Inspires me to gain mine,” read one response to her post.

“So true girl money can’t buy muscle legs, big round booty and strong arms,” another fan wrote. “Thanks for being such an inspiration.”

“Gorgeous definitely goals,” a third admirer remarked.

Michelle’s body was also lavished with praise, and her photo has been liked over 197,000 times as of this writing.

While the fitness model obviously spends a lot of time training her lower body and her abs, there’s one area that Michelle doesn’t like to target as much. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has revealed that she’s not a fan of chest exercises.