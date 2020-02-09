Kelsey Weier Kisses ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber While Mykenna Dorn Watches In Instagram Photo

Mykenna Dorn appeared frustrated while watching Kelsey Weier and Peter Weber share a moment.

Kelsey Weier has earned her spot as one of the final six women on Peter Weber’s ongoing season of The Bachelor. In a recent Instagram photo, Weier can be seen smooching Weber on a couch while the girls performed a telenovela on a group date. In the background of the photo is fellow contestant Mykenna Dorn who looks uncomfortable and frustrated by the public display of affection.

The telenovela had a romantic story line and allowed each of the girls to get a little bit of one on one time with Weber while all playing various parts.

“Luz, cámara, acción,” Weier captioned the post, including several other photos from the episode and the group date.

Dorn got the unfortunate role of the maid during the telenovela and was sent home during the previous episode after a dramatic fight with one of the other contestants. Weier, on the other hand, was able to secure a rose and thus will have more time to continue her relationship with Weber.

There is no denying that Weier had a rocky start this season after another contestant, Hannah Ann Sluss, accidentally took a bottle of champagne that Weier had brought from home and intended to share with Weber. She didn’t keep her disappointment to herself and it became one of the first fights of the season. In order to cheer her up, Weber got her a new bottle to share but things got even worse when it exploded in her face.

While the incident resulted in lots of memes and jokes online, Weier somehow managed to recover and has been fairly unproblematic as the season has continued, slowly but surely getting closer to Weber.

In addition to Sluss and Weier, the other remaining women include Natasha Parker, Madison Prewett, Victoria Fuller, and Kelley Flanagan. Weber’s exact ending hasn’t leaked yet but the final two contestants are believed to be Prewett and Sluss.

All the drama this season has resulted in a lot of backlash for Weber. He later responded to the criticism, as The Inquisitr previously reported.