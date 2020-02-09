‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Spotted With Ex David Eason Amid Rumors They’re Getting Back Together

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been spending time together in Nashville this weekend amid rumors that the Teen Mom 2 couple could be getting back together.

As Us Weekly reported, the pair were seen this weekend enjoying a week out at the Kitchen & Rooftop Bar, and there were other reports that they had a barbecue dinner together the night before. It was not clear if either of the get-togethers were romantic in nature, but the report noted that they had been spending more time together with their daughter, Ensley.

The two may be taking things slow. A source told the outlet that the two are focusing on co-parenting and that David had wanted to see his daughter, so Jenelle obliged. But even spending time together appears to be major progress from when the two first split and traded some sharp words online. Back in November, David appeared to throw some shade Jenelle’s way in calling out her parenting skills.

David posted a screenshot of a TMZ article claiming that Jenelle was seeking full custody of Ensley, and David responded by sharing the headline of another article from 2018 when Jenelle was accused of pulling a gun on a driver during a road rage incident.

There were also rumors at the time that Jenelle had ulterior motives for her decision to leave David. Some fellow Teen Mom stars speculated that she was trying to win back her job at MTV after David’s behavior reportedly led to her firing. Earlier in the year, Eason allegedly shot and killed the family dog after claiming it had bit his daughter. This led to a police investigation and David and Jenelle temporarily losing custody of their kids. MTV announced that they were cutting ties with Jenelle.

There are other signs that the couple are not headed for a reunion. As Us Weekly noted, Jenelle said in a recent YouTube Q&A session that she and David were trying to remain on good terms for the sake of their daughter.

“I’m just coparenting,” Evans said. “I’m trying to stay out of court, trying to keep things civil between all parties and I just want to do my own thing … I need to venture out. I need to think about my future, my kids and what I’m going to do in life and I don’t need any distractions at all. And I noticed that guys can be a big distraction.”