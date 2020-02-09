Stormi Webster’s Cover Of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise And Shine’ Is Too Adorable For Words

Kylie Jenner‘s latest Instagram update of her daughter Stormi features the 2-year-old covering her mom’s famous song, “Rise and Shine.”

The sweet clip first showcased superstar Stormi talking into a hot pink echoing microphone. She wore her little curls back with a pink bow, which matched her tiny pink hoodie.

She held the microphone tightly in her hands and said, “Hello.” She repeated the phrase multiple times and giggled, before Kylie urged her to sing into the mic.

“Sing something,” Kylie said.

“Say ‘Rise and Shine,'” she suggested, barely able to get out the name of her hit before laughing.

“Rise and shine,” Stormi repeated, smiling into the microphone.

As Kylie Jenner fans and Inquisitr readers know, Kylie’s rendition of “Rise and Shine” — which is the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul simply singing those three words — turned into a massive meme after she first sang it to Stormi in a YouTube video. She later sang it at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s charity event, which got Justin and Jaden Smith so hyped that they jumped all over each other.

Kylie’s Instagram video of Stormi was so cute that she couldn’t help but caption the clip with several emoji, including a crying-face and heart-eye smiley faces, hearts, and angels.

Kylie’s famous friends and family also found the video just as adorable and rushed to the comment section to pass on their thoughts regarding the little girl — and her cover of Kylie’s hit.

“OMG she is so adorable!!!” Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, responded, adding a row of pink heart emoji.

“Noooooooo!!!! I can’t handle it!” wrote Sofia Richie, Kylie’s friend and Scott Disick’s girlfriend.

“Cutest,” commented Kylie’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, including multiple heart-eye emoji.

“Stoppp,” begged Kylie’s other close friend, Yris Palmer.

At the time of this writing, the video has been viewed close to 18 million times and has racked up over 57,000 comments.

This is just the latest sweet clip of Stormi on Kylie’s Instagram grid. Back in December, Kylie shared a video of her daughter trying on her lipstick in the mirror. Stormi giggled and laughed excitedly as she colored the makeup on her lips and even on her teeth.

Of course, Stormi just celebrated her second birthday in a big way. Kylie created “Stormi World” — based off of Stormi’s dad Travis Scott’s “Astro World” — that featured mini “Trolls World,” mini “Frozen World,” and mini “Stormi World.” Kylie documented the entire celebration on Instagram, sharing cute video after cute video.