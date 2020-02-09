WWE News: Corey Graves Shares Heartwarming Brock Lesnar Stories

Brock Lesnar has a reputation for being as terrifying in real life as he is on WWE television. However, according to Corey Graves on the latest edition of his After the Bell podcast, “The Beast Incarnate” is quite friendly. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the announcer discussed meeting the Universal Champion for the first time in 2015, and how a compliment led to them having a conversation.

The Friday Night SmackDown announcer said the incident happened following the cancellation of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to harsh weather conditions. At first he didn’t know how to approach “The Beast,” so things were awkward between them at first.

“I found myself in a conference room sitting beside him, and there was an awkward silence. Neither of us knew each other or what to make of one another other than the fact that I was as terrified of him in person as I had been for years on television. So did what any reasonable human would do in that situation: I complimented “The Beast” on his jacket which surprisingly led to a fun little exchange.”

Graves didn’t open up about what was said during their conversation, but their introductory exchange was a positive one. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Matt Riddle, who is reportedly on Lesnar’s bad side at the moment following a confrontation backstage at the Royal Rumble.

During the podcast, Graves also opened up about Lesnar’s kindness. Several WWE superstars were staying in the same hotel as “The Beast” during the storm, and he put a lot of money behind the bar to keep it open for them. According to Graves, it resulted in the superstars in question making the most of a miserable night.

However, Graves was staying at a different hotel, where he and two members from The Shield found the only open bar in town and finished all of its beer. The commentator recalled the evening being fun, despite the weather conditions, but he hopes Monday Night Raw never gets canceled ever again.

This isn’t the first story about Lesnar’s lighthearted side in recent days. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the week, he reportedly wants to work with R Truth again after being impressed with the superstar’s performance during a Monday Night Raw comedy segment back in January.

There appears to be more to “The Beast Incarnate” than meets the eye, though he certainly isn’t someone who most people would like to be on the wrong side of either.