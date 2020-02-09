Laura Dern Feted By Los Angeles’ Gay Men’s Chorus Repeatedly Singing Her Name: ‘Did This Really Happen?’

Laura Dern has been killing it this awards show season. Since the beginning of the year, the prolific actress has picked up a Golden Globe, a SAG award and a BAFTA award for her zany divorce attorney role in the Netflix film, Marriage Story.

But that wasn’t the end of the 52-year-old actress’s celebrations.

Not only is Laura nominated for Best Supporting Actress, to be given at Sunday’s Academy Awards, but Marriage Story was awarded Best Screenplay during the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards. In addition, the annual show went all out to honor singular people, including Laura Dern — but many were not feted the same way as the films had been that were called out during the eventful evening.

In a surprise appearance, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles was welcomed to the stage by the 2020 Independent Spirit Award’s host, Aubrey Plaza. She mentioned that these musical guys were on hand to “shine a spotlight” on a number of particular movies that included LGBTQ-oriented moments. The harmonious group got their point across by singing a unique and quite hummable song.

As a video reel played on a big screen, clips from various movies and related incidents — like Jennifer Lopez’s pole dance in Hustlers performed to Fiona Apple’s music, FKA Twigs in a Honey Boy scene in which she discussed snakes, Renee Zellweger’s press tour, Awkwafina’s rejection from the Guggenheim, and Octavia Spencer as she did the job as a history teacher in Luce— proved the singers’ point as they warbled.

Laura’s many Marriage Story moments were the most emphasized of all the movies and stars mention. In one instance, her attorney character kicked off her heels to sit with her client in an intimate way. In another, she ordered a kale salad, and in still another, she was shown taking off her suit jacket to reveal that she was “dressing slutty” for their day in court.

As the chorus found its groove in a more fast-paced movement, Laura began to rock out in her seat as the chorus of the song only included one lyric on repeat: “Laura Dern.”

The actress of the moment looked about as happy as any actress can look while playing any role. She was quick to head to Instagram to upload her special time in the spotlight during the 2020 Spirit Awards.

Laura’s post, shared among her avid followers, earned plenty of interaction, a lot of which came from fellow thespians. The social media update received more than 54,000 likes and over 1,140 comments within 17 hours of going live.

“This is amazing,” remarked actress Jessica Chastain.

“This is EVERYTHING!” exclaimed Laura’s Big Little Lies co-star, Reese Witherspoon, who added a heart-eye face emoji.

“Absolutely feeling the dern, quipped Reese’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, who added a fire emoji.

“I. AM. DYINGGGGGGGG!!!!” remarked actress Debra Messing.

“I’m never not singing to you!!!” promised actress Courteney Cox, who added three pairs of clapping hands emoji.

In addition to Laura’s musical moment, Adam Sandler’s acceptance speech for his Best Male Lead prize during the Independent Spirits Awards 2020 was of note. The Inquisitr reported that the actor shaded the upcoming Oscars when he was up at the podium as he talked about being snubbed by the Academy Awards. He probably meant no harm since he did this deed in a very humorous way.