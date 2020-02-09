‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Skimpy Golden Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro has been in Bali, Indonesia recently, shooting a campaign with the brand boohoo, and she thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple update in her latest post. The post featured Kara in a skimpy golden dress that highlighted her curvaceous physique and bronzed skin.

In the first snap, Kara posed in front of a plain white wall on a set of shallow steps. Her surroundings were all neutral, so Kara’s golden dress made her the focal point of the shot. The mini dress that Kara wore barely covered her curves, and came just a few inches down her thighs. The ensemble featured a ruched detail on one side, with a tie that dangled down her toned thigh.

The top of the dress featured a simple cowl neckline that stretched across her curves, and a pair of super thin spaghetti straps kept the dress up. The mini dress was crafted from a silky material that draped across Kara’s body, and the golden hue looked incredible against her bronzed skin. She went barefoot for the snap, and wore no accessories beyond a pair of statement earrings and a delicate necklace.

In the second shot, the camera zoomed in a bit to focus on Kara. She raised both arms above her head and stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression. The buxom bombshell’s long locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and her makeup was natural, just enough to accentuate her beauty.

A smile graced Kara’s face for the third and final snap in the Instagram update, and she leaned forward slightly, showing off a tantalizing hint of cleavage that wasn’t visible in the alternate angles of the dress. Her toned thighs looked incredible in the snap, and she raised one hand to her hair for the sizzling shot.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 7,000 likes within just 55 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the pictures.

“Wifey goals,” one fan said.

Another follower was particularly captivated by one part of Kara’s body, and said “your smile is the curve that I like most about you.”

“You look stunning,” another fan added.

One follower kept things simply and just said “you are perfect.”

Kara has been keeping her fans updated on her time in Bali by sharing plenty of sexy snaps. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap of herself enjoying an outdoor bathtub in Bali and looking utterly tempting doing so.