Malika Haqq Reveals That Ex O.T. Genasis Is Her Baby’s Father At Bear-Themed Baby Shower

Malika Haqq decided to share that her ex, rapper O.T. Genasis, is the father of her soon-to-be-born baby boy.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star held her baby shower on Saturday, February 8. According to Hollywood Life, Haqq’s best friend, Khloe Kardashian, recorded footage from the event and put it on her own Instagram stories. The outlet reports that Haqq, who was wearing a tan, long-sleeved dress for the day, thanked O.T. for making her pregnancy possible. Instead of using his popular stage name, the ATL actress opted to refer to her ex by his birth name, Odis Flores.

“Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby],” Haqq said to her attendees. “This is the reason why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart. Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me… I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.”

O.T. was at the baby shower during Haqq’s speech and was caught reacting to her words. In the video, he is seen smiling when she mentioned him. The rapper has remained mum about the pregnancy as well, which might have been at Haqq’s request.

Haqq first told her fans that she was expecting a baby back in September 2019. While she was open with her followers and provided updates about the baby, including the fact that she froze her eggs before she found out that she was pregnant, she said she wasn’t ready to tell them who she was having a baby with. She shared that she wanted to adapt to her pregnancy more, and would reveal who the father was when the time was right. However, fans instantly suspected that O.T. was the father of her child. The pair had been dating for two years before Haqq’s pregnancy but broke up in the summer of 2019. Neither has confirmed if they are back together.

Haqq’s baby shower was a star-studded event that included many members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The shower also had huge, lifelike teddy bears, a cereal bar, gold balloons and a gigantic cake. The actress looked stunning as her growing bump was on full display and her hair was styled in an updo.

Haqq and O.T.’s baby boy will be the rapper’s second child. According to InTouch Weekly, the “Cut It” rapper has another son from a previous relationship.