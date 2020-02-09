Texas Teenager Shot To Death By Bully Days After Protecting Younger Child From Attack, Police Say

A Texas teenager who protected a young boy from a bully was killed days later when the enraged bully came seeking revenge and carrying a gun, police say.

Police in Arlington said 16-year-old Samuel Reynolds stood up for a 15-year-old boy who was being assaulted by another teenager earlier in the week. On Thursday, the bully allegedly came seeking revenge and shot Reynolds in the communal area of his apartment complex, the New York Post reported. Reynolds died of his injuries.

Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook said that the bully had been looking for trouble with the peacemaker, and was caught on surveillance video gunning down the teen. Cook said that the assailant, who was identified as a teen between the ages of 13 and 15 but not named due to his age, initially denied shooting Reynolds.

But the video showed the attack, Cook said.

“He pulls out a handgun from the rear part of his pants he was wearing, points it at the victim and fires one round,” Cook told NBC News Dallas-Fort Worth.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said the shooting was very hard on the responding officers, and the department is turning their attention to how the young teen obtained the gun used in the shooting.

“We will direct our attention to how a young teen suspect accessed a firearm used in the offense,” he said.

To make the killing even more tragic, the slain teen’s mother said she had warned her son to stay away from the suspect after he defended the younger boy from being bullied. She told NBC News Dallas-Fort Worth that her son was a “sweet and compassionate” person with a deep love for soccer, playing on teams in the Arlington area.

The killing also hit hard for classmates at Arlington High School, where counselors were available on Friday to speak with students affected by the senseless act. Malyque Flood, a sophomore at the high school, said he had a difficult time processing what had happened.

“It makes no sense at all,” Flood told NBC News Dallas-Fort Worth. “I feel real sorry and upset about what happened and am open to any situation or conversation that they need. No mother, no parent should go through that.”

Other students said they were not surprised to hear that Reynolds had stepped in to help a younger student who was being bullied.

The suspect in the shooting is being held in a juvenile detention center on charges of murder. He faces a hearing to determine whether he will be tried as an adult or juvenile.