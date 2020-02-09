Peruvian Beauty Queen Paula Manzanal Shows Off Assets In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Former Miss Peru and famous model Paula Manzanal Cartwright went online on Sunday, February 9, and wowed her legions of followers with a very hot bikini snapshot on Instagram.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a very stylish, yet revealing black bikini that allowed her to show off plenty of skin. The halterneck bikini top, that featured a criss-cross, lace-up design, allowed the model to flash an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the skimpy bottoms also enabled her to showcase a glimpse of her sexy thighs and legs.

In keeping with her signature style and to ramp up the glam, the model sported a full face of makeup. The application featured an olive-beige foundation, bronze eyeshadow, brown lipstick, and nude eyeshadow. She dusted her cheeks with a bronze blusher that perfectly accentuated her cheekbones while opting for heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. The stunner also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a white polish.

Paula wore her brunette tresses in soft waves, side-swept them and allowed them to fall over her shoulders and arms. In terms of accessories, the Latina bombshell kept it very simple by only choosing a delicate gold chain bracelet.

To strike a pose, the hottie stood against a white background, lightly touched her forehead, seductively parted her lips and looked straight into the camera.

According to the geotag, the hot snap was captured in London, United Kingdom. In the caption, the model asked her fans to join Clover — a free dating app.

Within eight hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 32,000 likes and above 270 comments in which Paula’s followers praised her for her sexy figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Paulaaaaaa [heart-eyed emoji]. Holy sh*ttt this is hot!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look just out of this world!” another user chimed in.

“You never post a bad pic but I wish you showed your backside more,” a third follower requested the model.

“I’m in London – can we meet somewhere?” a fourth admirer expressed his wishes.

Other fans used words and phrases like “beyond gorgeous,” “marry me,” and “slaying as always” to praise the hottie. The remaining ones used countless hearts, kiss and fire emoji instead of long sentences to let the hottie know how much they like her.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Marianne Argy, Abby Dowse, Rosanna Arkle, and Louise Anderson.