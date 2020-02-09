‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Looks Glamorous In A Pre-Oscars Selfie

Madelaine Petsch shared a glamorous photo of herself on Sunday afternoon. The Riverdale star arrived in Los Angeles, California for the weekend to celebrate the upcoming Academy Awards. According to her hairstylist, Marc Mena, Petsch attended the ritzy Night Before party on Saturday evening to celebrate the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Mena styled Petsch’s luscious red waves into voluminous locks that perfectly framed her face. The beauty also wore a full face of makeup, applied by makeup artist Patrick Ta. Among the products Ta used were eyeshadows by Tom Ford and velvety smooth She’s Seductive blush from his beauty line. Ta also lined the actress’s lips with his She’s Proud lip liner and filled them in with a gorgeous shade of matte finish lipstick. It also appeared that her eyebrows were perfectly sculpted for the evening, too.

Unfortunately, Petsch’s latest pic only showed her look from her chest up, so her outfit wasn’t visible aside from the plunging neckline and the silver embossed pattern on the fabric. She was styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. The star tagged her entire team in her Instagram post.

While her caption indicated she was in town for the Oscars, Petsch didn’t specify what other parties she would be going to or if she would attend the ceremony itself. Since she isn’t nominated and not in any nominated projects, it’s unlikely she will attend the actual award show, but the Riverdale cast has attended Oscar pre and after-parties in the past.

Petsch’s 18.1 million followers were thoroughly impressed with her new snap. Many of them filed into her comments section to rave about her gorgeous look for The Night Before party. Within one hour of going live, her post racked up over 1,200,000 likes and greater than 6,700 comments.

Two of her Riverdale costars, Vanessa Morgan and Lili Reinhart, flocked to her comments section to compliment her. Reinhart called her a “princess.”

Producer Daniel Preda wrote, “STRANGLE ME WITH YOUR HAIR AND BROWS PLS.”

Dozens of Petsch’s fans said that her photo was “beautiful” or “sensational” and that they “couldn’t breathe” because she looked so jaw-droppingly magnificent.

“[Y]ou are another level of gorgeous,” wrote one admirer.

“There is no perfect pho-…..never mind….” said another user.

“[M]adelaine petsch i am free thursday night please go out with me on thursday night when i am free,” joked a third person.

“[S]o this is what perfection looks like,” chimed in a fourth fan.