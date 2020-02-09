Kenya Moore Talks Non-Existent Friendship With NeNe Leakes And Why Marlo Hampton Won’t Get A Peach On ‘RHOA’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is speaking out on her castmates, including fulltime housewife NeNe Leakes and “friend of” Marlo Hampton. Kenya recently caught up with Entertainment Tonight and dished on RHOA castings, suggesting that Bravo is trying to phase NeNe out of being on the show. The 49-year-old also expressed why she feels Marlo has not been given a fulltime role on the hit series, something viewers have been wondering for years.

“We don’t have a friendship,” Kenya said of NeNe. “I don’t think we ever did have a friendship, I think I was just convenient, and a convenient ally… so yeah, I don’t really see the value in being or attempting to be fake friends with her.”

If Season 12 of RHOA has proven anything, it’s that NeNe and Kenya will never see eye to eye or have a friendship in the future. The two women have already gotten into several verbal altercations, one of which almost came to blows. Kenya was not a fulltime cast member on Season 11 and only appeared in the last episode which drove a serious wedge between NeNe and former best friend Cynthia Bailey. Now that Kenya’s back fulltime, she thinks NeNe is trying to make amends with the whole cast to remain on the show and just so she has content to film.

When it comes to one of NeNe’s last allies on the show, Marlo, Kenya doesn’t think she will ever be given a peach.

“Marlo will never get a peach in my opinion,” Kenya declares. “Listen, she has a horrible criminal past … so, that’s just not Bravo’s brand. And if she’s been on the show for all of these years, doing the same thing, why would you want to make her a Housewife?”

Kenya went on to explain that Marlo has been a friend on the show for years, and it makes no sense for Bravo to make her a housewife all of a sudden, saying its “not good business.”

One friend that Kenya does think deserves a peach is Tanya Sam, who is currently in her second season on RHOA. Tanya is loved by a large portion of the viewership and brings a positive vibe to the show which can sometimes get very low. The Kenya Moore Hair Care founder believes Tanya has a dark side which could be good for the franchise, while also calling her “quirky” and “interesting.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.