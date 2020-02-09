WWE News: Top Superstar ‘Not Content’ In ‘NXT’

Bianca Belair is being hailed as a future star of the WWE women’s division. At last month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the NXT superstar set the record for the most eliminations in the women’s Battle Royale match, suggesting that the company has big plans for her. Belair also appeared on the latest edition of the After the Bell podcast, and she discussed her future plans.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, the superstar told Corey Graves that she isn’t “content” on the black and gold brand, but she believes there is still plenty to accomplish there before she moves to the main roster. At the same time, she is also more than willing to join another brand if called upon.

“I’m not really that content. I’m always wanting more, but what I will say is NXT is my home. I consider it my family, and I love my journey that I’ve had in NXT. I feel like, three and a half years in, I still have so much that I can do if I do stay in NXT for a while. I’m still chasing the title, and I haven’t run out of things [to do] so I think I can have a really long career in NXT if that’s the case.”

During the interview, she also revealed that she’d like to see her husband, Montez Ford, more often. At the time of this writing, Ford is a member of the Monday Night Raw roster, and Belair is keen to unite with him on the red brand. The company also has a tendency to put real-life couples on the same shows, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Belair ends up there down the line.

However, she also said that she’s waiting to see what the future holds and believes that she has “endless possibilities.” Furthermore, with her charisma and in-ring talent, she’ll be an asset to any company brand for years to come.

On the subject of her Royal Rumble performance, Belair said she felt validated after years of hard work at the Performance Center. According to Belair, the match was the moment where she got to show that to the world.

Belair will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship soon, and the outcome of that match could determine whether or not she’ll remain on NXT. If she wins the title, she could go on to WrestleMania to defend it against Charlotte Flair. However, if she doesn’t win, chances are she’ll be drafted to a main roster show at the next Superstar Shake-Up.