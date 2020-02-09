‘Bachelor’ Fans Want To See More Of Madison Prewett

Madison Prewett has caused no drama this entire season.

It’s safe to say there has been plenty of drama, tension and arguments throughout Peter Weber’s ongoing season of The Bachelor. Many of the girls haven’t gotten along and there have been several scandals associated with the contestants. Throughout it all, there has been one woman who has identified herself as being very unproblematic, Madison Prewett, and fans want to see more of her, according to International Business Times.

Prewett is only 23-years-old and is from Auburn, Alabama. Throughout all of the drama that has gone on this season, she’s managed to stay out of all of it and focus on her connection with Weber. It’s seem to be working for her as she currently remains in Weber’s final six. The only problem is she’s not gotten nearly as much airtime as some of the more problematic contestants.

Comments flooded Weber’s most recent Instagram post asking for more attention to be placed on Prewett, many people even going as far as to tell Weber she’s the only one who’s shown she’s actually mature enough to be ready for marriage.

“Madi needs ALL the one on one dates,” one person wrote

“Madison all the way Peter,” said another.

Thus far, Weber’s ending has not yet leaked which is fairly uncommon this far along. Nevertheless, reality television blogger Steve Carbone, or Reality Steve, has been able to confirm that Weber’s final two are indeed Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. While it’s not clear who Weber will end up with, fans are making predictions by looking at his recent Venmo activity, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

While sleuthing, fans noticed that Prewett’s Venmo account is still public, so anyone can see her recent transactions. However, Weber and Sluss’s have been turned to private. This has been taken as a clue because if Prewett had won in the end, she would have likely turned her account to private to avoid the ending being ruined.

“I did some detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on Venmo. So I’m calling it that she will be the winner,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Hannah Ann won the bachelor because she’s the only one with a private Venmo so we can’t see their transactions and she posts the same golf bag that Peter has,” another person added.

Last season, fans were able to figure out who Colton Underwood ended up with by looking at his Venmo transactions.