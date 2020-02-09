Sara Underwood Rocks Bodacious Cleavage & Heart Print Onesie Pajamas

Sara Underwood isn’t shy when it comes to revealing her most bodacious assets. On Sunday, the 2007 Playboy Playmate of the Year showed up on Instagram while rocking a pink-colored onesie covered in red and white hearts that came from the brand, Fashion Nova. Because of the dramatically plunging neckline, Sara’s abundant cleavage took center stage.

In her most recent update, Sara stood outside one of her tiny residences that was being carried on top of a pickup truck. The mini home, made of all kinds of repurposed timber, featured one main room under a pitched roof that was sporting wooden shingles. The door to Sara’s place was open as she posed in front of the entryway. The scene was complete with all kinds of greenery surrounding the model and her movable home.

For the post, Sara rocked a pair of loose braids. Her blond locks had been parted in the front, while a bunch of tresses fell freely on each side to frame her pretty face. She wore a bit of makeup for this appealing upload, including darkened eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, pink blush, and pink lipstick. As the camera caught her expression, the 35-year-old stunner sucked in her cheeks while she made a duck face.

Sara’s stance on top of the pickup’s tailgate indicated that this outdoorsy woman wasn’t wearing any shoes, but she was rocking pink socks to coordinate with her comfortable outfit. She grabbed onto an orange-and-brown colored towel, indicating that Sara was probably heading out back to take a bath in the outdoor tub her boyfriend had rigged up to be heated by a wood-burning fire.

Sara’s most recent Instagram post was popular among her 9.3 million followers. Within only half an hour of going live, the update earned more than 23,000 likes and 108 comments. Some people left emoji, while others talked about the model and her time living a minimalist lifestyle surrounded by the glories of nature.

“Onesies look spectacular on you, waiting patiently on S2 E2 on Cabinland,” stated one fan, who added three red heart and one heart exclamation point emoji.

“Great photo Sara. Like your little house in the woods,” commented a second follower.

“Have a great Sunday night my Sweetie wherever you are and whatever you do. Love you my beloved Sara. Mwahhh,” gushed a third admirer, who added two red heart emoji.

“Honey you got to be kidding. My beautiful lady in clown PJs..nonono,” said a fourth follower, who added four heart emoji and who wasn’t enamored by Sara’s heart-themed onesie.