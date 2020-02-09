Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Krystal Nielson Says The Show Has Turned Toxic

Krystal Nielson found her husband through the 'Bachelor' franchise but she wouldn't want her children to ever be on the show.

Krystal Nielson was a contestant on The Bachelor and later Bachelor in Paradise. It was through the franchise that she found her husband, Chris Randone. While one would think she would be a prime example that the show’s process can really work, she’s not necessarily an advocate for it. In a recent interview she said the the environment of the show has turned toxic and that she wouldn’t want her own future children to ever go on, according to Cosmopolitan.

She discussed Peter Weber’s ongoing season of The Bachelor which has been a dramatic mess thus far. There has been more arguing and tension than usual and multiple negative stories have come out about various contestant’s past that has damaged their reputations. It’s for this reason that Nielson believes this show could really mess up people’s lives if it continues to go down the track it is going.

“It’s so crazy watching [The Bachelor] because it feels like such a toxic environment they’re in. Honestly, I just think it’s really scary. Seeing all this stuff come up for all the contestants now, like, blasts from the past [means] anything could be exposed on this show now, especially with how they are leaking everyone earlier.”

One of the most notable scandals to come out of this season is surrounding a woman who is still on the show, Victoria Fuller. The drama started when Cosmo decided to make the decision to not publish a cover that featured Fuller and Weber. They made this decision after an Instagram photo surfaced of Fuller modeling a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt. Even though the t-shirt was supposedly meant to advocate for the catch and release of fish, most people aren’t giving Fuller and out and think that the message only seems to attempt to lessen or add brevity to the intention of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, a clearly very serious issue.

During a recent interview, Weber made it clear that he had no idea Fuller had ever participated in this campaign and then he certainly does not condone it, as The Inquisitr previously reported. However, he did make it clear that he want’s to hear Fuller’s take on all of this and give her a chance to explain herself.

“Just being completely honest, I can’t really speak too much on it, because I don’t really know many facts about the whole situation,” he said, continuing to say that he and Fuller did have a genuine connection on the show.