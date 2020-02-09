Adrienne Bailon Poses In Fashion Nova Garments For Latest Outfit Post

Adrienne Bailon is known for outfit posts on Instagram and is wearing Fashion Nova for her latest upload.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a matching white jumper and joggers set which looked very cozy on the star. She tucked the jumper into her sweatpants which she wore high-waisted. Bailon paired the ensemble with white sneakers and wrapped herself up in a tanned color long coat. The garment fell down to her ankles and looked fairly oversized on her.

Bailon accessorized herself with a couple of gold necklaces and gold-framed glasses. The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress sported her light brunette hair up in a ponytail and appeared to have a natural makeup look going on.

In a post consisting of two photos, Bailon posed in a cafe.

In the first shot, she placed one hand on the worktop and the other in her pocket. The Cheetah Girl didn’t look directly at the camera lens. Instead, she looked over to her right and displayed her side profile in a pic where she was photographed slightly side-on.

In the next slide, her body was captured directly in front of the camera. However, Bailon still looked over to her right. She kept the same hand on the worktop but raised the other to hair and pulled her ponytail. The talk show host smiled and seemed to be happy during the moment. Bailon crossed one leg over the other and had one foot on its tiptoes.

For her caption, she told fans that she was “chillin'” all weekend. She also let them know that her ensemble was from Fashion Nova. Bailon expressed that she loves her coat and that you can dress it up or dress it down, depending on your preference.

When asked if the other items of clothing were from Fashion Nova, Bailon replied with “yes it is.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 36,000 likes and over 170 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“The amount of screenshots I have of all your outfits. Obsessed,” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“You’re literally my aesthetic queen,” another shared.

“Loungewear done right! I love this set,” a third fan remarked.

“Always on point every time. Love you and your style,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is no stranger to wearing outfits from Fashion Nova. The “Amigas Cheetahs” entertainer promoted the short black faux leather dress they were selling and looked nothing short of amazing in it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wrapped a black belt around her waist and paired the look with black lace-up heels.