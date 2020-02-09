Hannah Godwin Flaunts Toned Bod In Cut-Out Swimsuit On Instagram

Hannah Godwin has been sharing eye-catching Instagram updates from her birthday trip to the Maldives for the past week, and she kept things rolling today with a new swimsuit pic. The one-piece that she wore flattered her toned body. Her unique suit featured sheer sleeves and a cutout on her midriff.

The Bachelor in Paradise star posed with both of her hands in her hair and her elbows angled out to the sides. She glanced to her left with a smile on her face and put her left leg forward.

The white swimsuit had a low neckline that was decorated with a circular accent, and below that was a sizable cutout. The long sleeves were unconventional and were made of a flowy, cream-colored fabric that added a feminine vibe to her look. Hannah’s ensemble left her shapely figure on full display as her exposed skin glowed in the sunlight. The tag revealed that the piece was from Revolve, a brand that she promotes on a regular basis.

Hannah wore her hair up in a casual top bun, and short pieces of her locks framed her face. Her makeup application was minimal and enhanced her natural beauty. She wore silver eyeshadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick. The model accessorized simply with just a pair of small hoop earrings.

She stood on a dark wooden patio with lounge chairs to her left, a large white sun umbrella peeking through from the side of the frame. Behind her were modern hotel accommodations and a roof decorated with dried foliage that added a tropical flair.

It looks like Hannah’s enjoying being 25-years-old so far — her birthday was only five days ago on February 4.

The reality TV star’s followers took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“I like the swimsuit. It could be worn as a bodysuit too,” observed an admirer.

“Hannah!!!!!! Love this you look so good,” gushed a second Instagram user.

Others focused on her caption, with her boyfriend, Dylan Barbour, stopping by to share an interesting fact about himself.

“I’m Greek and mosaics are Greek,” he wrote.

“That’s gonna be a funny tan line,” noted a supporter.

