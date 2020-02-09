WWE News: Hall Of Famer Addresses Alleged Money Dispute With Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is currently working for the company as an agent. However, for almost two decades, he was allegedly exiled from WWE after getting into a dispute over money with Vince McMahon. According to the rumors, he blackballed the chairman for $300,000 to wrestle in a title match before he joined World Championship Wrestling, but during a recent interview with TalkSport, the legendary performer revealed the truth about the matter.

According to Jarrett, he never held up McMahon in order to appear at the 1999 No Mercy pay-per-view and drop the Intercontinental Championship to Chyna. In Jarrett’s words, he simply asked for the money he was already owed for wrestling dates throughout that year.

“[At] that time, there was bonuses, it was October and I was owed for September, August, July, probably June and I think we did a pay-per-view over here called Rebellion, so I had a lot of money in the pipeline coming. I said let’s approximate on the payoffs. I’ve got all these house show runs I was on. Let’s come up with a number and let me get out of your hair. I’m obviously not re-signing the offer, and that’s a whole other set of circumstances [laughs]. You go your way and I’ll go my way.”

Jarrett also discussed how McMahon didn’t have to pay him if he didn’t want to. Furthermore, he believes that if the incident resulted in a court case, WWE would have held him up for years and he’d have spent more money than it was worth in legal fees.

The Hall of Famer also revealed that the meeting with McMahon over the payment was cordial, and that the two didn’t get involved in a fiery confrontation as the rumors have led wrestling fans to believe. However, McMahon famously fired him on an episode of Monday Night Raw shortly afterward, which suggested some bad blood between the pair.

After WCW closed, Jarrett founded Total Nonstop Action, which throughout the 2000s, was WWE’s biggest competitor. Perhaps he would even have returned to WWE sooner if he wasn’t focused on running his own promotion.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Triple H was the reason why WWE and Jarrett were able to bury the hatchet and do business with each other again. “The Game” is known for convincing former superstars to return to the fold, and he was able to bring “Double-J” back to the company.