NBA News: Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Left Thunder For Warriors

During the 2016 NBA offseason, Kevin Durant changed the course of basketball history by leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors. Since then, the 10-time NBA All-Star has been receiving plenty of criticism for teaming up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to form an outstanding dynasty.

Two NBA championships later, Durant has now left the Warriors to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. Currently sidelined with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, Durant has remained in the headlines thanks to his social media interactions. More recently, the forward made an appearance on an episode of SHOWTIME Basketball’s All The Smoke podcast to discuss his move from the Thunder to the Warriors.

“In OKC I played with a lot of athletes, I didn’t play with a lot of skilled guys, not like shooters/ball handlers…. I was like, ‘I need a change.’ And this was before the season even started….I was tired of having to be the only guy that can make 3s, make jump shots and consistently make them,” revealed Durant, as quoted by USA Today’s Thunder Wire.

While Durant didn’t specifically name anyone, many have perceived his comment as throwing his former teammates under the bus. For many years, Durant had formed one of the best duos alongside his All-Star running mate Russell Westbrook. They were able to lead the Thunder to an NBA Finals appearance in 2012, losing the series to the Miami Heat in five games.

Despite coming up short of winning a championship with the Thunder, Durant didn’t face massive flak until he left the team via free agency. To make matters worse, the forward chose to join the Warriors after they had knocked the Thunder out of the Western Conference Finals.

As far as Durant is concerned, he doesn’t feel the need to constantly justify his decision. Not only did he wish to live in the Bay Area, but he was also worried about the lack of three-point shooters and playmakers around him.

Thunder fans have an entirely different perspective, believing that Durant betrayed the team by switching sides. Many continue to hold him responsible behind the Thunder’s meltdown in 2016 when they blew a 3-1 series lead against the Warriors.

