Robert Williams: Who Is The Suspect In The NYPD Shootings?

The man suspected of brazenly attacking a Bronx police precinct has been identified as Robert Williams, according to The New York Post. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, the suspect entered a station house located on Longwood Avenue and opened fire, injuring a lieutenant as a bullet caught the officer in the arm. Video footage of the attack has since been released, the brief clip showing an exchange of gunfire before a surrendering suspect slides his gun across the floor, seemingly subdued.

Police have taken Robert Williams into custody, and speculation continues to surround the possibility that Williams may be the same man responsible for a seemingly unprovoked attack against other NYPD officers on Saturday night.

Robert Williams Has A Lengthy Rap Sheet, Insiders Claim

A second police officer was shot at in the Bronx this morning. Here’s video of the gunman walking into the 41st precinct and opening fire just blocks away from last night’s scene of a different police-involved shooting. Both officers are in stable condition. @News12BX pic.twitter.com/zbYoiAhhWA — Michelle Arezou Ross (@MRossNews) February 9, 2020

According to sources speaking to The New York Post, Williams has a significant criminal record involving incidents surrounding homicide and other weapons-related charges. One NYPD insider claimed that the suspected gunman had only recently been released after facing down charges concerning possession of illegal guns.

“He just got out for a machine gun charge.”