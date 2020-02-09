Robert Williams: Who Is The Suspect In The NYPD Shootings?

The man suspected of brazenly attacking a Bronx police precinct has been identified as Robert Williams, according to The New York Post. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, the suspect entered a station house located on Longwood Avenue and opened fire, injuring a lieutenant as a bullet caught the officer in the arm. Video footage of the attack has since been released, the brief clip showing an exchange of gunfire before a surrendering suspect slides his gun across the floor, seemingly subdued.

Police have taken Robert Williams into custody, and speculation continues to surround the possibility that Williams may be the same man responsible for a seemingly unprovoked attack against other NYPD officers on Saturday night.

Williams Was Convicted Of Attempted Murder In 2002

A second police officer was shot at in the Bronx this morning. Here’s video of the gunman walking into the 41st precinct and opening fire just blocks away from last night’s scene of a different police-involved shooting. Both officers are in stable condition. @News12BX pic.twitter.com/zbYoiAhhWA — Michelle Arezou Ross (@MRossNews) February 9, 2020

Williams was known to police and has a lengthy criminal record. He has been arrested for “homicide and gun possession,” and he “just got out for a machine gun charge,” according to The New York Post.

Per ABC’s Eyewitness News, Williams’ documented history of violence spans nearly two decades, the outlet referring to the suspected gunman as a “career criminal.” In 2002, Williams was arrested on charges of attempted murder, only being paroled in 2017. In 2002, one wild criminal escapade saw him shoot one victim, engaging in carjacking — the stolen vehicle eventually crashing — and finally engaging in a shootout with law enforcement officers at the scene.

Williams Surrendered After Running Out Of Bullets, According To Police

The @nypd is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the male depicted in these photos for questioning in regard to the shooting of a NYPD Police Officer in the area of Simpson Street and Barreto Street in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/HeI5fOovfO — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 9, 2020

Following a quick flurry of fire, Williams quickly splayed out on the floor, surrendering after having run out of bullets, per The New York Post. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea detailed Sunday morning’s events during a recent press briefing.

“He [the gunman] immediately pulls out a gun and fires multiple rounds towards the desk area. He then walks into an area beside that desk and fires several rounds… I will point out that this coward immediately lay down, but only after he ran out of bullets.”