WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman Reportedly Wants Unhappy ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar To Stay

WWE superstar Rusev has been featured in a prominent Monday Night Raw storyline in recent months, but it might not be enough for him to stick around with the company. According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, the former United States Champion hasn’t signed a new deal with the company yet, but the red brand’s executive director, Paul Heyman, wants the superstar to stick around.

“Since Paul Heyman took over on Raw, it’s been a mission of Paul Heyman to convince Rusev that it is worth staying with the WWE. Whether he’s been successful or not, we’ll find out soon. But when it comes to how much Raw has improved, if anyone could convince someone, it’s Paul Heyman.”

Rusev has reportedly been unhappy in WWE due to how he’s been used creatively for quite some time. “The Bulgularian Brute” has found opportunities hard to come by, even though he’s arguably one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster.

Heyman having more influence over Monday Night Raw has resulted in more overlooked superstars being given opportunities on the show, however. In recent months, Buddy Murphy, Andrade and Drew McIntyre have been given more prominent roles, with the latter even winning last month’s Royal Rumble match.

If Rusev re-signs with the company, he could be given a better spot on the card under Heyman. However, the former United States Champion’s contract is set to expire soon, and him not signing a new deal suggests that he could be on the road out, even though his wife, Lana, committed her future to WWE for another five years in 2019.

I just beat the devil out of Bob Lashley! pic.twitter.com/xO1AFGYDwK — Miro (@RusevBUL) December 2, 2019

Rusev’s latest storyline saw him involved in a polarizing love triangle with Lana and Bobby Lashley, with the latter two revealing that they’d been having an affair. However, Rusev was quietly removed from the storyline after Liv Morgan returned to WWE television to declare her love for Lana and start a feud with her.

In recent weeks, Rusev hasn’t been seen on WWE television because creative supposedly has nothing for him. However, the rumor is that WWE isn’t allowing him to get his storyline revenge on Lashley until he signs a new deal with the company.

WWE will want to retain Rusev’s services as he has enough fans to be popular elsewhere. With companies like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling now gaining fanfare in the United States, the company won’t want him joining one of them.