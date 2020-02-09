Natalie Roser Throws Her Head Back While Rocking Houndstooth Bikini

Natalie Roser has been posting new updates from Bali since yesterday, and she is continuing to keep her Instagram followers in the know with a new photo set that she posted today. The triple update consisted of two photos and a video, which included a snap of her throwing her head back while rocking a houndstooth bikini.

In the second photo, Natalie was spotted posing outdoors on a modern patio with glass railings. She angled her back towards the camera, stood on her toes, and placed her hands on the low silver handrails behind her. The model struck a dramatic pose by lifting her chin up into the air while closing her eyes, leaving her voluminous blond blocks flowing over her back and blowing in the wind.

The bikini featured an extra large houndstooth-print in black and white and the bottoms had a high-rise cut that left much of her booty bare.

Her only accessories appeared to be her gold hoop earrings.

Behind her were palm trees and other tropical foliage and the cloudy skies added to the moody vibe of the shot.

In addition, the first photo of the set showed the beauty standing in the same spot on the patio, except she stood with her right shoulder angled away from the camera. She stood on her toes again and glanced over her shoulder with a serious expression on her face, her lips slightly parted. Her hair was worn down in a heavy left part, her blond locks glowing in the lighting.

The final part of the series was a short video clip that revealed the tropical storm that was blowing through the area as seen through her open hotel windows.

The sensation’s fans headed to the comments section to discuss the new share.

“Beautiful pictures,” raved an admirer.

“How pretty!!! You are insane,” declared a supporter.

“Love that pattern!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“You are the definition of beauty and glamour,” gushed a follower.

In addition, Natalie posted another photo yesterday that revealed that she had touched down in Bali. This time, she snapped a selfie inside the hotel room and rocked a mismatched bikini set and a straw hat. The top was an off-the-shoulder piece with long sleeves that she pulled up to her elbows, which she paired with black bottoms. The stunner glanced at her phone with a hint of a smile and tugged at her top with one hand.