Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Returning To U.K. At Queen Elizabeth’s Request

But it's only for a visit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the United Kingdom following a request from Queen Elizabeth, The Sunday Times reports. However, it’s just for a brief visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have famously been living in Canada of late, following through on their promise to resign as senior members of the Royal Family and split their time between the two countries, as well as seek their own financial independence.

However, changing job duties aside, they are still a part of the monarch’s family, and it seems that the monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is interested in having them back on what will be an important day for her: March 9, which is Commonwealth Day.

Commonwealth Day, typically celebrated on the second Monday of March, is a ceremonial holiday intended to honor the ceremonial relationship between the United Kingdom and the various countries across the world that were once British colonies but still claim that Crown as their Sovereign (commonly referred to these days as the Commonwealth). Approximately one billion people live in Commonwealth nations.

In London, the service will be marked, among other ways, by a service at Westminster Abbey, and the Queen would like Harry, Meghan, and Baby Archie, who will be ten-months-old then, to be in town for the event. Harry and Meghan will serve ceremonially as as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

By some analyses, it will be Harry and Meghan’s final public appearance as members of the Royal Family.

It seems as if the Duke and Duchess are beginning to follow through on their promise of seeking their own wealth, apart from the Royal Family’s money and the funding they get from the British government.

Last week, Prince Harry addressed a crowd of bankers at a Miami summit sponsored by JP Morgan. Harry spoke about his love for his mother, Princess Diana, while Meghan spoke of her love for Prince Harry. And while there’s no real confirmation of what, if anything, they were paid for the appearance, rumor has it that they collected a check in the neighborhood of $1 million for the appearance.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill is churning with speculation about what the two will do to make money now, including the possibility that Meghan may return to acting. Last week, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, rumors emerged that Meghan was going to appear on a Netflix reality series about weddings; those rumors were later debunked.