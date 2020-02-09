Brunette Bombshell Nicole Williams Is A Sexy Snow Bunny In An Orange Bikini

Fashion maven Nicole Williams may have been posing in the snow, but she cranked up the heat on Instagram by modeling a revealing ruched side-tie bikini. The brunette bombshell looked the part of an adorable snow bunny as she modeled a swimsuit by Pretty Little Thing.

Williams appeared to be vacationing somewhere in Canada in her latest share, although she didn’t indicate exactly where. Standing outside on a wooden balcony, Williams stretched out one arm toward the roof above her to strike a pose and held a mug in her opposite hand. Surrounded by snow-tipped fir trees, the model stood out thanks to her scandalous ensemble and gorgeous figure.

Her bikini showed off plenty of cleavage along with her perfectly sculpted stomach and her incredibly lithe legs. The hottie’s scanty panties did little to hide her nether regions and revealed her hip tattoo. She accessorized her outfit with some snow gear to keep herself at least somewhat protected from the elements. The stunner donned a winter fur hat, goggles, white gloves, and matching white fur-trimmed snow boots.

It appeared that Williams was wearing a full face of makeup, including a dark shade of lipstick, but her goggles obscured the rest of her facial features from the camera. She left her short and stylish dark hair down.

In less than a day of going live, her post earned more than 55,600 likes and 300 comments. The Nia Lynn founder’s many fans flocked to her comments section to praise her killer figure and marvel at her picturesque surroundings. A few people were shocked by the bombshell’s bravery, expressing their surprise at seeing her in such frigid conditions while dressed in such a skimpy ensemble. She even joked about “cryotherapy” in her caption.

“Omg ur legs are so long!! Get it girl!” exclaimed one user.

“When you’re hot and ur cold,” joked another person.

“I wonder what is in that cup that will allow you to withstand that cold,” said a third fan, adding several laughing emoji to their comment.

“Your body is PURE ART!!!” contributed a fourth admirer, inserting multiple fire emoji to their remark.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Williams’s famous colleagues liked and commented on the post, including Matt Pokora, Shanina Shaik, Jena Frumes, Lexy Panterra, and Wesley Ng.

The foxy model has shared several other posts with her 1.9 million followers over the last week. She was also photographed during a ski session and having drinks with Olivia Culpo and Yara Alnamlah.