Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Colorful Low-Cut Ensemble During Her Trip To India

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap taken while she was abroad in India. The beauty shared a shot in which she was all dolled-up for a night on the town, although she didn’t provide much context in the caption of the post. The only hint that Elizabeth offered her fans was including the hashtag #jaiselmer, which is a city in Rajasthan.

The snap was cropped right underneath Elizabeth’s bust, so fans weren’t able to confirm whether she was rocking a dress or a top from the Instagram shot alone. However, the bodice of her ensemble featured a low-cut v-neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The look Elizabeth wore also featured a mixture of colors and patterns, with tones including red, purple and peach, for an eye-catching vibe.

She added a major statement to her look by layering on a beige fur shrug which came to just below her bust and covered up some of her arms. Elizabeth also added a few pieces of jewelry to accessorize the look, including some gold bangles on one arm and a delicate pearl choker necklace.

The brunette beauty wore her hair down in a simple and slightly tousled style. She added another dose of drama with her beauty look, however, opting for a liberal amount of black eyeliner to make her stunning blue eyes pop. She also rocked some shimmering pale blue and white eyeshadow for an icy look, and finished it off with a pale pink lip and a dot of golden glitter on her forehead.

Elizabeth’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot look, and her update received over 41,500 likes within just 19 hours. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts, leaving 650 comments in that same time frame.

One admirer got flirtatious and said, “ready to get married yet Lizzie?”

Another person commented, “Oh Elizabeth if I was only 20 years older I still wouldn’t have a chance with you.”

One follower called the British beauty “the perfect woman.”

Another user was captivated by her stunning blue gaze, commenting, “very beautiful what amazing eyes.”

Elizabeth seems to have been in India for several days now, as a few days ago she shared a snap taken in Bombay. As The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth posted a shot in which she rocked a silver dress that clung to her curves and showcased her incredible body. Her hair was styled in tousled waves, and she rocked a pair of statement earrings for the occasion. She included the caption “party time” along with the sizzling shot.