Kyle Richards Says ‘Zero’ Shade Intended After Teddi Mellencamp Is Cut Off In ‘Family Feud’ Photo

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says her co-star's baby bump made it into the group shot.

Kyle Richards says she meant no shade when she posted a photo with several of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars to Instagram. The Bravo star responded to fans when asked why Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was cut off in a pic of the group at a taping of the game show Celebrity Family Feud.

Kyle captioned a photo of her posing alongside Bravo boss Andy Cohen, as well as RHOBH co-stars Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Teddi — well, half of Teddi. Only half of the pregnant accountability coach can be seen in the photo. Teddi’s face is cut off in the pic, but her third-trimester baby belly is in full view.

In the caption to the pic, Kyle apologized to Teddi for the fact that she is cut off in the pic, but she noted that baby girl Arroyave made it in.

But in comments to the post, some followers felt Kyle posted the pic as a way to shade Teddi amid the never-ending drama between the ladies on the Bravo reality show.

When one follower wrote, “Shade,” Kyle promptly responded with ‘Zero.”

When the same fan asked, “Did u purposely get Teddi out of the picture,” Kyle fired back with “NOOO.”

Another follower pointed out that Kyle is slightly cut off on the right side of the pic.

“Not really, you can see Kyle’s whole face, half of Teddi’s face is cut off, big difference,” another fan noted.

Another commenter had the perfect explanation for the off-kilter pic.

“Her unborn baby photobombed her,” the fan said of Teddi.

While some fans debated the Teddi-Kyle “shade,” others, including Real Housewives alums Tamra Judge and Kim Richards, said they can’t wait to see the group compete on Celebrity Family Feud when the show airs this summer.

According to a call posted on the website On Camera Audiences, the February 7 Celebrity Family Feud taping took place at Television City Studios in Hollywood and featured Andy Cohen, Jeff Lewis and more members of the Bravo team versus The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars.

While Kyle noted that shooting Family Feud is a dream come true for her after watching the show for her whole life, one of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars beat her to the game show by a full year. Fans may recall that last summer, Lisa Vanderpump competed on Celebrity Family Feud alongside the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump and her co-stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz competed against the family of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.