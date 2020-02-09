Bayern Munich Vs. RB Leipzig Preview, Odds: Streaking Bayern Battle To Hold Top Of German Bundesliga Table

Reigning German champions Bayern Munich face second-place RB Leipzig with the clubs separated by a single point.

For the first few months of the 2019/2020 German Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich appeared fated to see their streak of domestic titles end at a record seven. But on November 4, following a humiliating 5-1 pasting by Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern dismissed manager Niko Kovac, promoted his assistant Hans-Dieter Flick to interim boss, and proceeded to win eight of their next 10 league games. This includes winning their last six in a row, to regain first place. On Sunday, however, they face RB Leipzig who sit just one point off the top, despite a slow start to the new calendar year, as The Hard Tackle reported.

Coming into the day, Leipzig — winners only one time in their last four matches across league and cup competitions — appeared in danger of falling to third place, if Borussia Mönchengladbach had defeated Cologne in their earlier match. But that game was called off due to winter storm Ciara, which has been battering some areas of Europe with high winds and heavy rain all week.

As a result, Leipzig have a tremendous opportunity to regain the top spot. To do so, they will have to win for the first time in their last four matches at Allianz Arena after three straight losses, according to The Soccer Times.

The match features a clash of two of the Bundesliga’s top strikers, in Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski (22 goals in 20 games) and Leipzig’s Timo Werner (20 in 20), as seen in the video below. Lewandowski’s success is perhaps one reason why Bayern President Herbert Hainer has closed the door on rumors that the team may make a move to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Munich.

Not only does Flick have Bayern on a streak that makes them Germany’s hottest team (and one of the hottest in Europe), he has seen Bayern turn their season around in a fan-friendly fashion, with 23 goals in their last six matches. It comes as no surprise, then, that oddsmakers have installed the champions as significant favorites to repel the Leipzig challenge on Sunday.

According to odds published by Goal.com, the hosts enter the match as 2/5 favorites to take all three points at home, while The Red Bulls come in as 11/2 underdogs. In cash terms, that means a wager of $100 on Leipzig to win would pay off $550, while a bet of $250 on Bayern would pay a profit of only $100.

The odds of a draw have been set at 9/2, while betting that at least three-and-a-half goals will be scored in the match, combined between the two teams, brings 5/4 odds, according to Goal.com.

The Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig German Bundesliga first-place showdown is scheduled to kick off, weather permitting, at 6 p.m. Central European Standard Time in Munich. In the United States, where the Fox Sports 2 basic cable network will televise the game nationally, that start time will be noon EST, 9 a.m. PST.