Saweetie Wears Blazer Jacket & Chaps In All-Green Ensemble For New York Fashion Week

Being the fashion icon that she is, Saweetie is taking New York Fashion Week by storm. The “My Type” hitmaker stunned in a bright eye-catching look.

Saweetie wore a neon green, long-sleeved blazer with huge shoulder pads. Underneath the jacket, she appeared to be braless, displaying much of her decolletage. The “Icy Grl” rapper paired the ensemble with chaps and heels of the same color. She accessorized herself with triangular dangling earrings and green-framed sunglasses.

Underneath the shades, she wore eyeshadow and long fake eyelashes. Saweetie opted for a glossy lip and long pointy acrylic nails.

She sported her dark hair up and applied a number of hair clips on the side. Saweetie held a small handbag that matched her outfit.

On Instagram, the “Up Now” entertainer shared numerous photos within one post.

In the first shot, she was caught walking in the middle of the road. Saweetie looked over to her left and stood out in her bright ensemble. The rising star was caught at nighttime and clearly lit up the street.

In another frame, she was captured up close and smiling. In a different location, which looked like a bathroom, Saweetie bent forward and showed off her profile. She held a small white coffee mug in one hand and her handbag in the other.

For the next slide, Saweetie placed both hands against the walls on either side of her and looked down.

In the sixth pic, she spiced things up and squatted while poking her tongue out. She raised her hand with the coffee mug and lightly held her handbag in between her parted legs.

For the final bit of content, Saweetie shared a video clip of getting coffee poured into her mug. She posed in the reflection of the mirrored cafetiere and poked her tongue out again.

She geotagged the post as New York, letting fans know where she was.

For her caption, Saweetie credited the designer she was wearing, Kaimin. According to Daily Mail, she wore the same designer when she was spotted the day before.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 285,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.7 million followers.

“Love this look,” one user wrote, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“GIRL GIVE US A MINUTE TO BREATHEEEE IM STILL NOT OVER THE LAST POST,” another admirer shared passionately in capital letters.

“You’re just everything,” a third fan remarked.

“Sis why you always killing these lookssss?!” a fourth person commented.