Hoda Kotb Shares A Sweet New Detail About Her Wedding Dress

Though Today co-host Hoda Kotb may be in the midst of planning her nuptials to fiancé Joel Schiffman, she was not too busy to share a sweet new detail about her wedding dress. Though many women stress about finding the perfect gown — there is even a television show, Say Yes to the Dress, dedicated to the task — Kotb explained that she was not concerned because she had a secret weapon in her arsenal: her mom.

As reported by Page Six, the morning anchor admitted that her mother was actually going to choose her wedding dress. Though it may be an unusual move, Kotb explained that her mother had proven her fashion chops after all of her recommended outfits were consistent hits with viewers of the Today show.

“My mom is going to get [the dress] for me,” the mom-of-two confessed. “If I wear a dress that people like on the air, she bought it! It’s [usually] from her.”

Kotb added that her dress wasn’t the only part of wedding planning that she was not fussing over. The co-host confessed that her plan was to keep it stress-free and casual, with minimal hassle.

“There’s not going to be much planning. We’re going to do a beach thing. It’s going to be in the fall, and we’ll have our close friends and family,” she said.

That said, Kotb had previously mentioned that she hoped that she and her fiancé could have a destination wedding. Though it could potentially add complications to the event, the morning anchor said that since the couple got engaged in a tropical setting, they thought it would be fitting to get married in one as well.

“We’ll probably do a destination (wedding), I think, but we don’t know for sure,” she said, per Today. “We’re already getting it together. We just want to do it.”

Hopefully the wedding day will go as smoothly as Schiffman’s debut on the Today show earlier this week. The appearance was in honor of the the launch of the third hour of the Hoda & Jenna & Friends show.

“What a perfect day… One that I will dream about tonight…and be scribbling about in my journal in the morning,” Kotb wrote of the occasion on Instagram.

In addition to sharing details about her upcoming wedding, Kotb has also recently been sharing her thoughts on female empowerment in the workplace. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the morning anchor discussed the value of supporting other women and gave tips in an interview with co-host Jenna Bush Hager.