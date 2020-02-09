Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In White Lace-Up Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore recently treated her eager Instagram followers to a smoking hot triple Instagram update. In the post, Tarsha rocked a skimpy white mini dress and romantic look as a bit of a Valentine’s Day preview.

In the snap, Tarsha posed in what appeared to be a living room, with a large gray couch visible behind her. She rocked a white mini dress with a figure-hugging silhouette that clung to her curves. The dress featured a lace-up detail on the bodice that gave it almost a corset vibe, accentuating Tarsha’s hourglass physique.

The dress appeared to have a strapless base layer, which Tarsha’s ample cleavage almost seemed to spill out of. Over top of the cups of the bodice were two semi-sheer panels of white fabric that were draped into triangular cups, with straps that went around Tarsha’s neck. The crisp hue of the dress contrasted beautifully with Tarsha’s bronzed skin, and the short hemline showcased her toned legs.

Tarsha’s long locks tumbled down in voluminous curls, and she added a bit of Valentine’s flair to her beauty look as well. Tarsha rocked long lashes, sculpted and contoured cheeks with a heavy dose of highlighter to give her a glow, and a bold red lip for a romantic vibe. She also added a few accessories to her ensemble, including a statement ring on one hand and a bracelet on the other wrist.

In the second snap, Tarsha perched on the edge of the couch, and averted her gaze as she showcased her curves. The dress rode up a bit in the second snap, showing just how scandalously short the look was. She finished it off with another snap in which she stared directly at the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

The sexy dress was from the brand Oh Polly, and Tarsha made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling ensemble, and the post racked up over 11,700 likes within just three hours. Many of her fans showered her with praise in the comment section of the post.

“I think I’m in love,” one fan commented, followed by a series of heart emoji.

“How are you real,” another fan said.

“Absolutely amazing,” one added.

Another follower couldn’t get enough of the whole vibe of the shot, and said “Angelic angel in white.”

Tarsha isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in a wide variety of ensembles, from mini dresses to bikinis. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she switched things up by donning a tight nude jumpsuit. The look showcased her curves to perfection, and Tarsha mentioned in the caption of the post that she’d be interested in having the same jumpsuit in multiple colors.