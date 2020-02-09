‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Limited Edition Xbox One Wireless Controller Surfaces On Retailer’s Website

When CD Projekt RED’s new game, Cyberpunk 2077 finally launches this fall, it appears a new Xbox One controller will arrive along with it. That news comes thanks to a sharp-eyed Reddit user who found a posting on the South African online retailer Raru.

The user, AgentK0209 posted a picture of the listing, saying he found it on a local retailer when he was looking for random Cyberpunk 2077 stuff. The user said he put it on Reddit because he wasn’t sure whether or not the listing was “for real.”

Other users quickly chimed in that Raru was indeed a real and reputable online shop and it appears there really is an Xbox One wireless controller coming sometime this year. A few notable items from the listing is it’s still not known what the controller is going to look like.

The image is a placeholder, showing the game’s logo. There also isn’t a release date attached to the item. The website makes it clear it’s a pre-order and the release date is still TBD. What is known is the price this controller can be had for.

The item is listed as R 1,299. That means it will cost about $86 in US dollars. More than a few users pointed out that’s a decent price for a special edition Xbox One controller, especially one of the wireless variety.

Raru

There isn’t much to be learned about the controller from the South African retailer’s website as the product description appears to be a blanket description of an Xbox One wireless controller. There isn’t any sort of explanation as to the color combination or other design aspects to match the Cyberpunk 2077 theme.

There was a time when gamers could have expected to find out exactly what this item looks like in just a few month’s time. The game was slated for a mid-April release date but developers CD Projekt RED moved the release date to September of this year.

The dev team has said they want to make sure the title lives up to the hype. The follow up to megahit The Witcher 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of the current generation. Some wonder whether the September release date means it will also be one of the first to land on the Xbox Series X and PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently slated for release on the PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia on September 17, 2020. It stands to reason this special edition Xbox One controller will launch around the same time.