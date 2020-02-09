Gunman Who Shot NYPD Lieutenant Inside Bronx Precinct May Be The Shooter In Earlier Police Attack

On Sunday morning, chaos broke out at a Bronx police precinct as a lone gunman entered the building and began firing. According to The New York Post, the gunman walked into a station house located on Longwood Avenue and immediately began shooting, wounding a NYPD lieutenant in the arm. The suspect has been taken into custody, and a theory is being advanced which suggests that this gunman may be the man responsible for a shooting which took place on Saturday in the vicinity — an act of violence which also targeted local law enforcement officers.

We have another shooting of a police officer in the Bronx. Prayers for the officer in the latest shooting, who is at Lincoln Hospital w/non-life threatening injuries, the officer who was shot last night, and all those who serve our City. This horrific violence must end. — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) February 9, 2020