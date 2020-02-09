Gunman Who Shot NYPD Lieutenant Inside Bronx Precinct May Be The Shooter In Earlier Police Attack

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
On Sunday morning, chaos broke out at a Bronx police precinct as a lone gunman entered the building and began firing. According to The New York Post, the gunman walked into a station house located on Longwood Avenue and immediately began shooting, wounding a NYPD lieutenant in the arm. The suspect has been taken into custody, and a theory is being advanced which suggests that this gunman may be the man responsible for a shooting which took place on Saturday in the vicinity — an act of violence which also targeted local law enforcement officers.