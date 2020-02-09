Gunman Who Shot NYPD Lieutenant Inside Bronx Precinct May Be The Shooter In Earlier Police Attack

On Sunday morning, chaos broke out at a Bronx police precinct as a lone gunman entered the building and began shooting. According to The New York Post, the gunman walked into a station house located on Longwood Avenue and immediately opened fire, wounding an NYPD lieutenant in the arm.

According to New York City council speaker Corey Johnson, the officer wounded in Sunday’s attack has since been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and police are investigating whether this gunman may be the same man responsible for another shooting, one which took place on Saturday night in the Bronx — an act of violence which also targeted local law enforcement officers.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was quick to offer words of support to police on Twitter, also promising that justice would be brought to bear against the perpetrators.

“Horrified by the multiple attacks on @NYPD officers in the Bronx. NY’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous. Those responsible will be brought to justice & held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police Say The Suspect Is In Custody But They Have Not Yet Released His Name

NYPD is looking for this person in connection with the attempted assassination of a New York City police officer Saturday night. If you have information call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/58O8YRmCnF — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) February 9, 2020

The suspected gunman, believed to be pictured above, was taken into custody after Sunday morning’s attack. Details about who this man is, including his name, have not yet been released.

“Multiple shots were fired by the perpetrator at close proximity into the van,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea during a press conference. “At least one, possibly two, shots struck the operator of the van. One struck him in the chin. One struck him in the neck narrowly missing the carotid region and it is a miracle that we are not here under worse circumstances.”

The photos above were posted on social media following Saturday night’s shooting. Police have not said whether or not they are looking for a second suspect.

Police Believe The Suspect Is The Same Gunman Who Opened Fire ‘Assassination’ Style On NYPD Officers On Saturday Night

CommissBratton: RT NYPDnews: WATCH LIVE as NYPDShea and nycmayor provide an update about tonight’s incident where an NYPD police officer was shot in the Bronx. https://t.co/ZoOKdSnpg6 — Robert Charlson (@CRCommissioner) February 9, 2020

On Saturday night, two NYPD officers were faced with extreme and unexpected violence as a shooter unexpectedly began targeting them while they were seated in a patrol van. As ABC details, the gunman opened fire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening, with the driver taking the brunt of the assault. Following the attack, the driver’s partner proceeded to take the wounded officer to Lincoln Hospital for medical treatment.

Despite having received minor wounds to the chin and neck, the driver is expected to be discharged from the hospital sometime on Sunday. This ambush took place on Simpson Street, east of Fox Street, per The New York Post, with the outlet also providing video footage of the encounter. In the brief surveillance video, the suspect can be seen making erratic moves after discharging his weapon on the parked patrol van, seemingly indecisive after having pulled the trigger. This unprovoked attack against two members of law enforcement was described as an “assassination attempt” by officials, according to ABC.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke out on the incident, pointing out that good fortune had spared the life of the officer in question.

“He is lucky to be alive. He is expected to make a full recovery and it is a miracle.”