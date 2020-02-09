Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Goes Topless In Just Sheer Tights

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked nothing but a pair of tights. Abby reclined on a bed covered with a white comforter. There were several white and cream-colored pillows visible behind her, and her bronzed skin and black tights popped against the pale background of the shot.

Abby rocked a scandalous pair of semi-sheer black tights from the brand Missy Empire. The tights were high-waisted, coming up to above her navel, and had text going diagonally around her legs. The tights had “Don’t Hide” written on them, and Abby seemed to cheekily interpret the message, given her pose.

The stunner from Australia went completely topless for the scandalous snap, and braced her weight on the bed on one hand while the other covered up her ample assets. She had her long blond locks pulled up in a messy style, with a few tendrils hanging out to frame her face. Abby had a pink gloss on her lips, which were slightly parted as she stared seductively at the camera.

The bombshell added a few accessories to complete the look, including a delicate bracelet on the wrist that was covering up her chest, a pair of large hoop earrings, and a silver necklace that drew even more attention to her curves. Her hourglass physique was on full display in the smoking hot snap, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

Abby didn’t provide much context for the snap, simply commenting on the statement stockings she wore in the caption and tagging the brand behind them.

Nonetheless, the post racked up over 24,500 likes within just two hours, and it also received 668 comments in the same time span from her delighted followers.

“Australias number one model hits the spot every time my love,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“Those are insaneee. This is incredible babe,” another admirer added.

Another person made a flirtatious reference to the tights and her pose, and asked, “why are you hiding them?”

One commenter was particularly captivated by Abby’s long, toned legs, saying, “those legs wearing those stockings,” followed by a series of emoji.

Abby always thrills her followers with revealing snaps, and her latest posts are no different. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom blond shared a snap in which she rocked a revealing black lingerie set with floral embroidery that showcased her curves to perfection. The lingerie revealed plenty of her ample assets, and she accessorized with a matching garter belt for a truly sizzling look.