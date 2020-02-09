Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Stretches In A Red Bikini At The Beach

Dasha Mart showed off her athletic chops in a dazzling beach-side photo shared to Instagram over the weekend. The sizzling Playboy model, who famously made the cover of the magazine’s Mexico edition for January 2020, flaunted her incredible figure in a flawless gymnast pose, and wowed fans with her flexibility.

The gripping update saw Dasha stretching her beautiful body as she posed on the sand next to a towering palm tree. The gorgeous blonde leaned her back against the rugged, darkened bark and lifted up one leg over her head, holding it perfectly stretched as she clasped her ankle with her hand. Proving that she has what it takes to shine in the acrobatic arena, the Instagram sensation held her leg in a faultless vertical position, fully stretching out her other leg as she softly raised her heel from the ground and stood on her tiptoes.

Dasha certainly seemed to be in her element. The Russian bombshell oozed the grace of a ballerina, making the pose appear effortless as she gazed into the distance with a relaxed, radiant smile. The eye-popping posture emphasized the hottie’s fierce physique, highlighting her insanely toned midriff, slender, muscular arms, and long, lean pins.

The photo was a full-body shot that captured the blonde in all of her splendor and treated fans to an eyeful of curves. Dasha was completely beach-ready in fiery-red bikini and had no qualms about showing off her plentiful assets. The stunner wore a revealing two-piece made up of a racy halterneck top and high-waist briefs. While her bottoms provided plenty of coverage, accentuating the model’s taut waistline, the same couldn’t be said about the minuscule top. The item was extremely low-cut and featured tiny triangle cups in a ruched design, which did very little to cover up Dasha’s bodacious bosom. The bombshell fully exposed her tremendous cleavage, spotlighting her bountiful chest. Her sexy hip tattoo was also on showcase, and was nearly completely visible in the high-cut briefs.

Dasha kept things sporty with her footwear, slipping into a pair of white sneakers for comfort. She wore matching socks and no noticeable accessories, save for a subtle silver ring around her thumb. The Russian beauty was all dolled up for the shoot, sporting a chic makeup that included lavish, faux eyelashes, a touch of luminizer on her chiseled bone cheeks, and a nude shade on her plump lips. She rocked a pointy manicure and wore light-toned nail polish. Her golden tresses were swept to the side and fell over her shoulder, brushing against her perky bust and calling even more attention to her buxom curves.

The photo, which also offered a scenic view of the beach, received a lot of love from Dasha’s fans, who clicked the like button more than 28,500 times and left a little shy of 530 messages under the steamy post.

“Oh you flexible flexible,” wrote one person.

“That is really fantastic,” another follower said of the tantalizing pose.

“You motivate me [heart-eyes emoji] I also started attending stretching,” penned a third fan, adding a gymnast emoji.