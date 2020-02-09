Justin Bieber Debuts ‘Yummy,’ ‘Intentions,’ And ‘The Great Mustachio’ In First ‘SNL’ Appearance Since 2013

The pop superstar's 'Saturday Night Live' performance featured a special guest.

Justin Bieber brought new music – and a new mustache – to Saturday Night Live. The former teen idol made his first appearance as a musical guest on the NBC late-night show since 2013, and fans had a lot to say about it.

Justin’s performance of his new single “Yummy” took place on a green-screen set with the singer wearing coordinating green pants which made him blend into the set. For his second song, “Intentions,” the setting was a more low key a brick background as Bieber was joined by his musical collaborator, Quavo.

But in addition to his new music, JB introduced fans to “the Great Mustachio.” On Instagram, fans had mixed opinions on Justin’s new look. Some called Justin “Señor Bieber,” while others encouraged him to grow his mustache even longer.

“Mustachio needs to grow the handlebar mustache ASAP!” one follower wrote.

“Mustache is killin it,” another added.

“Omg lose the stache,” wrote another.

In comments to Saturday Night Live’s YouTube videos of Justin’s performances, some fans wrote that while they’re not feeling his “look,” they have respect for Justin as an artist.

“One of the few younger artists that came out and is still vocally relevant years later, cool performance and mustache. Respect!” one fan wrote.

But others noted they almost didn’t recognize Justin with his “dad stache.”

Of course, while The Great Mustachio made its television debut on SNL, fans of Justin Bieber have been aware of his mustache for a while now. A look back at his Instagram feed shows he has posted numerous photos of his ‘stache dating back to early this year as he began promoting his new music.

In January, Justin took to Instagram to shut down haters of his facial hair.

“MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA,” he captioned a pic of him showing off his mustache.

Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber chimed on to comment “cute bugggg,” while his longtime manager Scooter Braun described him as a “young Tom Selleck.”

Justin’s SNL singles “Yummy” and “Intentions” were both released last month and will be featured on his new album Changes, which drops this Friday. Justin has also announced plans for a Changes World Tour, which kicks off on May 14 in Seattle and runs through September for its North American leg.

Fans will likely get to see a lot more of the Great Mustachio during the Changes tour, as Justin seems set on keeping his upper lip unshaven.

You can see Justin Bieber’s Saturday Night Live performances of “Yummy” and “Intentions” below.