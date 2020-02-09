Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Veteran Actor Orson Bean Following Tragic Accident In L.A.

The late stage and screen star is remembered with poignant tributes on social media.

The death of Orson Bean has left Hollywood in mourning. The beloved stage and screen star, known for his roles in the film Being John Malkovich and the television show Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, was killed ar age 91 after being struck by two cars while crossing the street in Los Angeles on his way to a theater. Now, fans and famous friends are reacting to the tragic death of the beloved actor and husband of Wonder Years veteran Alley Mills.

On social media, friends posted tributes to Bean. Wonder Years alum Danica McKellar took to Twitter to write that she is “devastated” by the tragedy. McKellar played Winnie Cooper on the nostalgic ABC series and worked closely with Bean’s wife on the show in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

“Devastated to hear of Orson Bean’s tragic accident last night,” McKellar wrote. “Please send prayers to his family, including his wife [Alley Mills] who I’ve known since The Wonder Years. They were a beautiful couple.”

Actress Kristy Swanson also paid tribute to her late friend.

“This is beyond tragic.” Swanson wrote. “My heart goes out to his entire family. Orson was the classiest most wonderful man I have ever met. Rest In Love dear Orson, we will miss you very much.”

Mia Farrow wrote that Bean was a “prince of a guy.” Farrow also shared a theater photo of the late actor with her mother, Maureen O’Sullivan, when they worked together in the 1963 Broadway show Never Too Late.

Broadway: My mom, with Paul Ford on left and Orson Bean on the right. I was a shy teen and he was the funniest, kindest most thoughtful friend to my mother and to my siblings and me. pic.twitter.com/xyLXlwLms0 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 8, 2020

Other stars, including Desperate Housewives alum Marcia Cross and music legend Barbra Streisand, paid tribute to Bean. Cross worked with Bean on Desperate Hosuewivesm where he had a recurring role as steak salesman Roy Bender.

Streisand credited Bean for putting her on her first TV show. Barbra’s first appearance on television was in 1961 on NBC’s The Jack Paar Show, where Bean was the guest host.

My heart breaks for #AlleyMills and #OrsonBean’s family. He was a joy to work with.

♥️♥️♥️ — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) February 8, 2020

Orson Bean was so sweet. So kind. He put me on my first TV show. Thank you Orson. RIP. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 8, 2020

Other Hollywood stars including Bean’s Desperate Housewives co-star Dana Delaney, Adam Baldwin (Full Metal Jacket), and family friend Rena Sofer (The Bold and the Beautiful) remembered the legendary actor with loving tributes, which you can see below.

Heartbroken over the death of beloved Orson Bean. One of a kind actor & man with a joyous unflagging spirit. Sending love to Alley and his family. — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) February 8, 2020

R.I.P. Orson Bean. A true gentleman, a brilliant performer and loving family man. — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) February 8, 2020

One of the most poignant tributes to Bean came from veteran actor Dick Van Dyke, who, along with other actors and friends, held a private vigil for the stage veteran at the Pacific Resident Theater in Venice on Saturday night, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Bean, who was a working actor for almost 70 years, knew Van Dyke for the last 65 years.

“We were knocking around New York together as young comedians and I had him on our show, on Diagnosis Murder. … I was kind of the physical comedian and he was the intellectual comedian,” Van Dyke said of his longtime friend.