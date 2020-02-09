Soccer News: Bayern Munich President Says Cristiano Ronaldo Is ‘A Bit Too Old’ To Join Team

Based on his recent performances, Cristiano Ronaldo is still good enough to walk into the starting line-up of any top club. That is exactly why the 35-year-old is constantly being linked with a move away from Juventus, as the latest reports have suggested that Ronaldo could be headed to Bayern Munich.

The club had expressed interest in signing Ronaldo over the years, but the forward was committed to remaining a member of Real Madrid at the time. He is now enjoying a successful stint with Juventus with a contract that runs until the summer of 2022. And while he would be a good fit on paper for Bayern Munich, it is a highly unlikely transfer given the circumstances.

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer was asked about the rumors in an interview, and he didn’t sugarcoat his feelings on the subject.

“Lots of names appear in the papers, and that is entirely understandable, but he is too old for us,” said Hainer in an interview, according to Bleacher Report, via TZ.

Fans on social media didn’t take too kindly to the comment made by Hainer, believing that Ronaldo would retain his form in the Bundesliga despite his age. In his first season as a member of Juventus, Ronaldo proved that he was still one of the top players in the world. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored 21 goals in 31 Serie A appearances, adding 7 more to his total tally in all competitions.

During his second campaign, Ronaldo has already scored 20 goals in just 20 Serie A appearances with 15 matches left to play. Ronaldo is also set to surpass his previous year in most statistics across the board.

Although Ronaldo is still breaking records at an advanced age, it’s no secret that top clubs will always prefer younger players who could stick around for many years to come. And considering the hefty fee attached to a potential transfer involving Ronaldo, then Hainer’s response starts making much more sense.

Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be concerned about any of the chatter regarding his age, as he is focused on achieving his ultimate goal of winning the UEFA Champions League with Juventus. The club is also currently facing stiff competition by Inter Milan in Serie A with only three points separating them.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, Juventus are coming off a tough match against Fioretina in which Ronaldo netted a brace. With Ronaldo being the main difference-maker for the team, Juventus are hopeful that he will remain as sharp for the remainder of the campaign.