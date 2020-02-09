Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Lace Lingerie

Instagram hottie Abby Dowse showed off her jaw-dropping bikini body on social media Sunday, and fans couldn’t get enough of the latest sizzling look. The Australian model wowed her followers with her flawless beauty and enviable curves in a revealing lace lingerie set.

The brand new Instagram snap showed the 31-year-old model stripped down to her underwear, modeling a minuscule black lingerie set with floral embroidery. The blond bombshell left very little to the imagination in a racy ensemble, showing plenty of skin for onlookers. The skimpy intimates were made from a sheer material with lace detailing, which appeared to be cut too small for her enormous breasts. Boasting thin straps and a low-cut neckline, the bra barely held her ample cleavage. It was also so tiny that Abby’s busts spilled out from the sides.

The model donned revealing panties, featuring a tiny lace triangle in the front with thin straps across her hips that did little to cover her up. She paired the undergarments with a matching garter belt. All in all, the outfit showed off Abby’s rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and tones thighs.

The snapshot showed Abby from the front. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry look on her face as she popped her right hip to the side and raised her arms to her head. A big mirror and a white door were visible in the background.

The model wore a full face of makeup that included well-defined brows, plenty of mascara, warm-tined eyeshadow, contour, and a hint of pink blush. She wore a pink satin lipstick to complete her look. Her long, blond hair cascaded down her shoulders and back in straight strands. Not that she needed more enhancing, but she chose to wear several accessories that comprised of two gold pendant necklaces and two gold bracelets.

In the caption, Abby tagged online lingerie store Lounge Intimates for sponsoring her ensemble. She also mentioned that she “loves” her new unmentionables.

Abby’s latest Instagram share was a huge hit with her 2 million followers. It racked up more than 11,200 likes and over 300 comments in just an hour of being live on the social media platform. Many of her supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other fans couldn’t find the right words, instead opting for a combination of emoji.

“Definitely gonna need two posts of you in this. So insanely gorgeous!” one follower commented.

“Such a stunner! Body is better than ever and hair looking amazing,” another fan added.

“Such a babe,” a third Instagram user wrote.